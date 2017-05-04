Hubbard edges Crestview

Hubbard will play host to Struthers in the playoff opener.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard defeated the homestanding Crestview Rebels tonight, 3-1. The Eagles improve to 17-6 while Crestview falls to 10-10.

The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off of a Jamie Thomson single, Lukas Mosora double and another single by Kent Kroynovich. Ryan Halavick pitched five innings before giving way to Anthony Corrin, who registered the save for Hubbard.

For the Rebels, Devin Turvey finished with two hits including a double. Dylan Ball drove in the team’s lone run in the fifth inning.

Crestview will play host to Campbell Memorial on Tuesday at 4:30 pm in their playoff opener. Hubbard begins the Sectional Semifinal on Monday against Struthers at home.

