John Sanchez, Jr. Obituary

May 4, 2017 Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John Sanchez, Jr. passed away Thursday, May 4.

John was born September 20, 1960.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Monday, May 8 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.


