Mahoning County indictments: May 4, 2017

By Published:
Legal Generic

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on May 4, 2017:

Mitchell L. Glay and Brandon M. Hill: Burglary with a repeat violent offender specification, burglary, theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business

Mark D. Zimmerman, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Matthew Fletcher: Breaking and entering

April Fennell, Michale Major and Kimberly Procick: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Jesse Mahone: Aggravated assault

Willie Hendrix: Felonious assault and felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications

Andre Mason: Notice of change of address

Todd Crouser: Fail to verify current address and notice of change of address

Lewis Williams: Corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility and aggravated possession of drugs

Edwin Molina: Four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s