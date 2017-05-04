Mahoning County indictments: May 4, 2017

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on May 4, 2017:

Mitchell L. Glay and Brandon M. Hill: Burglary with a repeat violent offender specification, burglary, theft, possessing criminal tools and obstructing official business

Mark D. Zimmerman, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Matthew Fletcher: Breaking and entering

April Fennell, Michale Major and Kimberly Procick: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Jesse Mahone: Aggravated assault

Willie Hendrix: Felonious assault and felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications

Andre Mason: Notice of change of address

Todd Crouser: Fail to verify current address and notice of change of address

Lewis Williams: Corrupting another with drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility and aggravated possession of drugs

Edwin Molina: Four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition