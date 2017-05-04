Man accused of using heroin, causing Cortland crash with daughter in tow

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of driving under the influence of heroin with his daughter in the car is set to appear in a Trumbull County courtroom later this month.

Neal Cowfer, Jr., 28, was indicted on aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs charges.

The charges stem from a crash in Cortland on March 30.

A driver told police she witnessed Cowfer swerving all over State Route 46, almost driving head-on into oncoming traffic. She said he then crashed into another car that had stopped in front of him on State Route 5.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near Beef O’Brady’s.

Police said Cowfer was incoherent and going in and out of consciousness. At one point, he looked up at the sky and said, “Calm down sweetheart” to someone that wasn’t there, according to a police report.

Police said Cowfer’s 21-month-old daughter was in the backseat of the car. Trumbull County Children Services came to take custody of her.

Cowfer was given naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of opioids. He then started to regain consciousness.

Police said a straw was found in Cowfer’s vehicle, as well as a glass pipe, Lorazepam pulls and sheet with white powder, which later tested positive for heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

Cowfer told police that he didn’t remember the crash but admitted to snorting heroin at his Warren house about 30 minutes before the crash, a police report said. Police said Cowfer also admitted that he was taking the drugs in his car to people in Mecca Township.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial on May 16.