Mary L. Dickey Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Mary L. Dickey passed away peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 in Aultman Hospital from complications of a stroke she experienced the preceding day.

Mary was born in New Waterford, Ohio on December 21, 1933, a daughter of William and Mollie (Justison) Bott.

Mary graduated from New Waterford High School in New Waterford, Ohio.

She raised her family in East Palestine and resided for the past 35 years in her late husband’s hometown of Lisbon. Mary also spent many winters in the area of Naples, Florida.

Mary was an avid reader and actively curious. She enjoyed traveling, singing, laughter, nature, a good game of cards, tending to her yard and daylilies with the help of her John Deere Gator and bestowing advice on her family and friends.

She socialized and was involved in several community organizations including the Columbiana Doll Club and the Columbiana County Historical Association.

Mary could be found for many years working at the Treasures of Yesteryear display at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds with her dear friend, Judy Zettle of East Palestine.

Mary is survived by the children she adored, Jenny Sue Rukenbrod and Fritz (Wendy) Rukenbrod of East Palestine; two sisters, Helen (Don) Gormley of Columbiana and Joyce Garman (Roy) of Alliance; two sisters-in-law, Therese Bott of Boardman and Dottie Bott of Columbiana; three brothers, Herb (Joyce) Bott of Salem, Karl (Judy) Bott and Bruce Bott of Columbiana and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grandnephews, whom she watched and enjoyed throughout her life.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband and traveling companion of 23 years, G. Allen Dickey; two sisters, Ruth Bott and Pauline Ellebracht and two brothers, Robert Bott and Eldon Bott.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Social 45, 6885 St. Route 45 in Lisbon.

If you have a “Mary” story and/or photo that you would like to share, please bring it to the celebration or send it to Jenny Rukenbrod at P.O. Box 69, Winona, Ohio 44493 or justjenny44@gmail.com.

Private inurnment will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family asks that Mary’s life be memorialized by making a donation to one of her favorite organizations, the Humane Society of Columbiana County, P.O. Box 101, Salem, Ohio 44460, the Lisbon Baseball/Softball Association, PO Box 131 Lisbon, Ohio 44432, the Columbiana County Historical Association courtesy of Betty Beight, 4646 Fairfield School Road, Leetonia, Ohio 44431 or the Greenway Trail Friends of the Park, 130 Maple St., Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Arrangements are being handled by Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home of Lisbon. Please visit www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com to send online condolences to Mary’s family.

