McDonald’s new superintendent is a Blue Devil himself

Kevin O'Connell will officially start in his new role in the McDonald School District on August 1

By Published: Updated:
Kevin O'Connell, McDonald Superintendent

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new superintendent was named for the McDonald School District Thursday night.

Kevin O’Connell, a native Blue Devil, will officially start in his new role on August 1.

He said it’s very exciting to come home and serve the community he grew up in.

“Everything we should work on is looking at students’ academics and providing them the best opportunities for their future.”

O’Connell will be shadowing the current superintendent through the end of the school year so he’s fully prepared come August.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s