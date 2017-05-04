Michael D. Draa Obituary

MCDONALD, Ohio – Michael D. Draa, 72, of McDonald died Thursday morning, May 4, 2017 at his home.

He was born October 12, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lyle and Evelyn Draa and was a lifelong area resident.

Michael had worked for General Electric and Niles Glass. He retired in 2003.

Besides his wife, Judy L. Draa, he leaves four sons, Joseph (Barbara) of Texas, Michael of Huntsville, Alabama, Thomas in Nevada and Matthew Cox at home; a sister, Diane (Richard) King of Conneaut and several grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a brother, Lyle Draa, Jr. is deceased.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangement were handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



