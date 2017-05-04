More than the ACT or SAT, another test is pivotal for student athletes

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) You might think the ACT or the SAT is the most important test students take in high school, but for student athletes, it may be the Impact test.

The test helps doctors diagnose concussions. It needs to be taken before you student ever has a head injury.

The Impact test is used at 1,200 high schools across Ohio, most often for football players. It acts as a baseline, testing cognitive function before a blow to the head.

Doctors can compare their thinking and reaction times from before and after an injury. Experts say it’s a test that can change the rest of your life.

Nearly 10 years ago, WKBN 27 First News introduced you to the Impact test. Back then, a handful of schools in Pennsylvania were using the new computer program to help diagnose concussions in their varsity football players. Now, it’s spread across the country and to some schools here in the Valley – and now it has expanded to all sports, not just football.

For more information on the Impact test and finding providers in your area, go to www.impacttest.com.