Ohio worker falls to death from cell tower in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities have identified a worker who fell to his death while working on a cell tower in Meridian, Mississippi.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler identified the worker as 39-year-old Kris Edward Runyon. The website Wireless Estimator is reporting that the man is from Portsmouth, Ohio.

The Meridian Star reports that the fatal fall happened Tuesday evening in the east Mississippi city.

Cobler said Runyon was wearing his safety harness and equipment designed to prevent such a fall.

Cobler said Runyon’s co-worker had turned away to work on something and when he turned back, he saw the victim falling.

