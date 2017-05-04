Plane falls from sky, explodes in Washington



EVERETT, Washington (CBS) – A small aircraft crashed in flames Wednesday on a busy road in Washington State. The fiery crash was captured on dashcam video.

You can see the plane flying low and slow and then it clips some power lines and stoplight before bursting into flames on a busy street.

Bystanders quickly extinguished the flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported says the pilot reported engine problems as soon as the piper Cherokee took off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington.

“As he was losing power and couldn’t restart, he began to descend rapidly and saw that Harbor Pointe Boulevard was a clear and open roadway,” said Officer Myron Davis.

Both people aboard the plane walked away from the crash, including Justin Dunaway, who is now working with investigators.

Former airline pilot Alex Abbassi says the split second decision to head for the road instead of turning back to the airport likely saved lives.

“He definitely made the right decision. Usually, anything less than a thousand feet is not going to be enough altitude for pilots to go back and land on the runway they took off from,” Abbassi said.

So, the roadway became the runway and not one person was seriously injured.