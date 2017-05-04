Rain or shine, Poland pastor marks Day of Prayer on the roof

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, and one Pastor takes his passion for the day to another level.

Barry Knaub is the pastor at Memorial Baptist Church in Poland. Every year, on the National Day of Prayer, Knaub sits on the roof of his church. It has been a tradition for the past 11 years.

Knaub said he does it to remind people that prayer is important. He said the public reaction is good and has stayed pretty consistent over the years.

The weather is a different story.

“It’s great, time goes by fast. I enjoy it,” he said. “I’ve had rain, I’ve had sun, I’ve had hot, I’ve had cold. It’s great no matter what.”

Knaub climbed up on the roof at 7 a.m. Thursday. He’ll be there until 7 p.m.

Knaub said his goal is to remind everyone to keep God in their lives.