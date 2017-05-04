Slippery Rock woman killed in Mercer County crash

Pennsylvania State Police said the woman’s car was rear-ended by another vehicle

By Published: Updated:
Fatal Accident Generic

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Slippery Rock woman was killed after her car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Kelly Tincher.

Tincher was driving southbound on Interstate 79 in Jackson Township when a 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT, driven by Joshua Latona, from Dunkirk, hit the back of her car, a report said. Tincher was driving a 2010 Mercury Mariner.

The force of the crash pushed the Mariner onto the median, while Latona’s vehicle went across the right lane and onto the west berm.

Tincher and Latona were both taken to Grove City Medical Center, where Tincher died. Latona had serious injuries, according to the report.

Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s