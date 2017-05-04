Soggy fields delay play at local ballparks

Baseball fields in Struthers and Canfield are soggy.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – As adults, the weather has affected almost all of us recently, but how is it affecting our children?

WKBN 27 First News went to Cene Park in Struthers and Canfield Baseball Club Thursday to find out what rain does to the baseball fields our kids play on.

We spoke with Dan Stricko, a groundskeeper in Canfield, who told us the fields will be okay but playing on a dry field is important for other reasons.

“You always want to make sure the kids are safe, and have a nice safe environment, as far as a playing field. So with all this rain, it tends to play a little bit of havoc on our schedule,” Stricko said.

Canfield Baseball Club had 14 games scheduled for today. According to their website, all fields are closed.

