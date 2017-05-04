Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy with showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Mostly cloudy with rain likely Thursday with highs near 60.

More rain into Thursday night and Friday. Embedded thunderstorms possible. Rain may be heavy at times adding up to an Inch or Two by Friday night.

Cooler into the weekend with more rain showers Saturday. It will be cool enough Saturday nigh that a few wet snowflakes may mix in through Sunday morning. Cold enough early next week for the risk for frost.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (90%)
High: 62

Thursday night: Rain likely. Chance for thunder. (100%)
Low: 52

Friday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (100%)
High: 64

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 48 Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible early.
High: 53 Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible early.
High: 63 Low: 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 42

