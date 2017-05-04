Terri M. Fulena Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Terri M. Fulena, 48, of New Castle, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 in New Castle.

She was born June 21, 1968 in New Castle, a daughter of the late, Theodore Thorman and Margaret (Garman) Thorman, her mother survives in New Castle.

Terri enjoyed playing bingo and cards and loved spending time with her children and grandsons.

In addition to her mother she is survived by three children, Kylee L. Thorman of New Castle, Jenna R. Fulena of New Castle and Geno A. Fulena of New Castle; her twin brother, Ted Thorman of New Castle; two sisters, Beth Schneller of Moon Township and Tricia Thorman of New Castle and two grandsons, Morris Thomas and Makiah Fulena, both of New Castle.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air May 5 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.