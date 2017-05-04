Tim Ryan asking for President’s help to bring murder suspect back to US

Claudia Hoerig, accused of killing her husband in 2007 in Newton Falls, has been in Brazil, fighting extradition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan is going straight to the White House for help bringing a murder suspect back to Trumbull County.

The congressman sent a letter this week to President Donald Trump, asking for help. Ryan’s also asking the state department and the justice department to speed up the extradition of Claudia Hoerig.

Hoerig is charged with killing her husband, Air Force Major Karl Hoerig, in 2007 in Newton Falls. A grand jury indicted her on the charge after she left the U.S. and went to her native country, Brazil.

Last April, Brazil’s Supreme Court justices ruled to uphold the Brazilian Ministry of Justice’s decision that had revoked her Brazilian citizenship, allowing extradition procedures to move forward. She is appealing the decision, however.

