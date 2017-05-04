Warren crime activity: Suspect punches pregnant woman in stomach on roadway

Thursday, April 27

9:28 a.m. – 3900 block of E. Market St., police received a report of a man touching himself in a public building. He was not there when officers arrived, and police were not able to find him.

10 a.m. – 1000 block of Clearview St. NW, reported breaking and entering. The homeowner found the furnace and pipes missing from the basement.

12:20 p.m. – 2500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, reported robbery of the Dollar Tree. An employee said a man filled a box with items and when she tried to stop him from leaving without paying, he said “I’ll stab you.” However, she said on his way to the car, the box gave out and all the items fell out, so he just left them.

1:30 p.m. – 2000 block of Willard Ave. SE, police said an 8th grader punched a 4th grader in the cafeteria at Willard School.

2:30 p.m. – 1700 block of Burton St. SE, a man threatened to shoot up a woman’s home and kill her and her 5-year-old child, police said. According to a police report, he punched her in the neck through the driver’s side window while she was sitting in her car.

7:30 p.m. – W. Market St. and Haymaker Ave. NW, a man told police someone he knew tried to run him over with a car. He had to jump over guardrails to avoid getting hit.

Friday, April 28

2:46 a.m. – 800 block of Hazelwood Ave. SE, 37-year-old Brian Miller, Sr. charged with criminal trespass, criminal damaging and aggravated menacing. Police said Miller went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and smashed out the back windshield of her car and three of her house’s windows. The woman told police he said he would shoot her.

2:21 p.m. – 400 block of Laird Ave. NE, reported burglary. The victim said jewelry worth about $2,700, a lawn mower, a leaf blower and cash were missing from her home.

2:23 p.m. – 3300 block of Red Fox Run Dr. NW, reported burglary. The homeowner said her house had been broken into sometime overnight. A TV, Amazon Fire Stick, iPad, Apple Watch and two laptops were missing.

4:24 p.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, 51-year-old Dwane Reighard arrested and charged with misuse of 911. Police said he was drunk called 911 to report his neighbor was causing a disturbance. Police found no issues and said Reighard had been warned about calling 911 for non-emergencies, including not being able to find his keys.

11:29 p.m. – 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, police responded to reports of gunshots at Stonegate Place Apartments. Police found a car in the parking lot with several bullet holes and a window shot out. The victim said he was trying to back out of a parking space when another car blocked him in and fired about 10 shots. He wasn’t hit by any of the bullets.

Sunday, April 30

3:03 a.m. – Hazelwood Ave. SE near Burton St. SE, a man told police that he was driving when someone in another car shot at him. He was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital. Nurses said he would need surgery.

8:22 a.m. – 1700 block of Denison Dr. NW, a woman said someone broke into her home sometime overnight and stole an Xbox One, along with its controller and games, two cell phones and her car.

Monday, May 1

12:15 a.m. – 700 block of Niles Rd. SE, police said a car was stolen and a pregnant woman was assaulted in front of the Diane Sauer Chevrolet dealership. The victim said she was driving home when her ex-boyfriend pulled his car in front of hers in the roadway, causing her to stop quickly. She said he jumped out of his car and punched her in the stomach, according to a police report. The woman got out of the car and he drove off in it, police said.

1 a.m. – 100 block of Linden Ave. NE, a woman said she was jumped by a woman, her daughter and three boys who hit and kicked her in front of her house. The woman told police that she didn’t know what triggered the assault.

12 p.m. – Tod Ave. SW and Front St. SW, police said someone hit a blind man in the back, knocking him to the ground. One of the suspects held the victim down while another went through his pockets, stealing his debit card and $5 cash.

8:40 p.m. – 600 block of Central Parkway SE, a woman reported that someone stole $600 from her home during a burglary.

9:46 p.m. – 2100 block of Jackson St. SW, police responded to a burglary in process. They said someone broke into a house through a window and stole an Xbox. Police said the suspect was someone who had been arrested at the house previously and had been told not to return.

10 p.m. – 1800 block of Clermont Ave. NE, 27-year-old Ashley Johnson, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with endangering children. Police said Johnson left her five children — all 10 years old and younger — home alone for a few hours. Johnson told police that she was at the store.

Tuesday, May 2

3:32 p.m. – Main Ave. SW and Second St. SW, police said they found suspected heroin, pills and drug tools during a traffic stop. Charges were pending.

9:51 p.m. – 300 block of Elm Rd. NE, robbery at the Family Dollar. Police said two men with hoods up and masks on held a cashier at gunpoint and forced him to empty the register into a duffel bag. One of the customers told police she didn’t realize it was a real robbery at first and thought it was a training exercise for the employees.

Wednesday, May 3

1 a.m. – 1100 block of McKinley St. NE, someone broke into a house and stole two firearms and about $37 while the homeowner was sleeping. The victim said he thought the person came in through a doggie door.

2 a.m. – 300 block of Perkinswood Blvd. SE, shots fired into a home. Police said someone fired a gun at a house while a couple was sleeping inside with their 1-year-old daughter.

8 a.m. – Comstock St. NW and North Park Ave., officers said an 11-year-old was beat up by a 12-year-old at the bus stop. The victim was left with a broken wrist.

Thursday, May 4

12:15 a.m. – 600 block of West Park Dr. SW, 23-year-old Brianna Reno, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Reno was fighting with her sister when Reno hit her with her car and drove away. She denied hitting her sister. Officers said Reno’s 6-month-old son was in the car with her at the time.

