Woman says she was sexually assaulted during Penguins game

The Penguins say they've been informed of the matter and are cooperating with investigators.

Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman says she was sexually assaulted in a bathroom during a Pittsburgh Penguins playoff hockey game.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the woman walked into a police station near the PPG Paints Arena at 12:01 a.m. Thursday to make the report.

Toler says police are investigating and no more details are available. No one has been charged.

The Penguins beat the Washington Capitals in the game to take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

