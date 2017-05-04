Youngstown leaders approve loan to produce thriller movie in city

Related Coverage LA production company wants to shoot thriller movie in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a good chance a movie will be filmed in Youngstown later this fall now that city council has voted to provide the loan to help produce it.

Youngstown City Council unanimously approved a $2 million loan to Alan Siegel and G-Base Entertainment Thursday evening.

The movie is a dramatic thriller titled “Them That Follow.” The plan is to start shooting in mid-October.

The entertainment company is being charged a quarter-percent for the loan to be paid back in 18 months. It’ll come with a letter of credit from a bank so no city money is at risk.

“This is going to give the city an opportunity to get into a new industry and also give Youngstown exposure and potentially other investors may come in and want to produce movies here as well. So I think this is definitely a positive,” Councilwoman Basia Adamczak said.

When a representative from the production company was in town recently, she told council 75 percent of the movie’s $2.3 million budget will be spent in Youngstown.

