Youngstown leaders approve loan to produce thriller movie in city

City council members said the movie will give Youngstown exposure and potentially encourage others to invest in the city as well

By Published: Updated:
Food sales were up for many downtown restaurants on New Year's Eve after First Night Youngstown did away with street vendors.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a good chance a movie will be filmed in Youngstown later this fall now that city council has voted to provide the loan to help produce it.

Youngstown City Council unanimously approved a $2 million loan to Alan Siegel and G-Base Entertainment Thursday evening.

The movie is a dramatic thriller titled “Them That Follow.” The plan is to start shooting in mid-October.

The entertainment company is being charged a quarter-percent for the loan to be paid back in 18 months. It’ll come with a letter of credit from a bank so no city money is at risk.

“This is going to give the city an opportunity to get into a new industry and also give Youngstown exposure and potentially other investors may come in and want to produce movies here as well. So I think this is definitely a positive,” Councilwoman Basia Adamczak said.

When a representative from the production company was in town recently, she told council 75 percent of the movie’s $2.3 million budget will be spent in Youngstown.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s