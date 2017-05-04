Youngstown raids net over $5K in cash, heroin, crack and pills

Two men were arrested and face drug possession charges

Two men were arrested in two separate drug raids in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: Isaac Ford, R: Gregory Smith

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police conducted two drug raids Wednesday on the city’s south side that netted heroin, crack, pills, cash and guns.

The first raid was at 4:48 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Chicago Avenue.

Officers recovered several items in the house, including three bags of heroin, one bag of crack cocaine, several narcotic pills, a digital scale and $4,200 in cash, according to a police report.

Police arrested Isaac Ford, 37, on charges of drug possession. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Later that same day at about 6:05 p.m., police conducted a raid at a house in the 400 block of East Myrtle Avenue.

Police seized one bag of fentanyl, one bag of crack cocaine, various narcotic pills, a digital scale and $1,173 in cash, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Gregory Smith on charges of drug possession. He also had two outstanding warrants out of Youngstown for traffic violations, the report stated.

