Accident stalls traffic on I-80 in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An accident is causing major traffic problems Friday at the I-80 and Route 11 interchange in Liberty Township.

The accident happened about 5:45 a.m. on the Route 11 northbound ramp to I-80 eastbound.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle lost control and hit a retaining wall.

At least one person was injured.

Traffic is backed up and moving slowly.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll have updates and new information on any lane closures for you as it comes into our newsroom.