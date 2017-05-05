Boardman crime activity: Police say man ate cocaine during traffic stop

Friday, April 28

8:36 p.m. – 6100 block of Glenwood Ave., Elijah Taylor, Jr., 37, of Youngstown, arrested on a felony escape warrant and charged with possession of drugs. Prince Singletary, 32, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen and reported finding cocaine on Taylor and a crack pipe on Singletary. During his arrest, police said Taylor started nodding off and became very lethargic, complaining of chest pains. He was taken to the hospital where a toxicology was completed that revealed he had ingested cocaine, according to a police report.

Monday, May 1

2:08 a.m. – 100 block of Newport Dr., a man told police that he heard the horn of his truck honk and looked out of the window to see three men standing in the driveway near the car. The man then ran eastbound toward Market Street. Police said $18 was missing from another vehicle, but nothing was discovered missing from the truck.

2:35 a.m. – 200 block of Forest Park Dr., Delvon Cox, 18, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools and theft. Police said Cox had broken into a house through a window but left when the resident woke up to investigate. Police said Cox left behind his shoes and cell phone. He was arrested hiding in the bushes nearby.

9:19 a.m. – 1100 block of Doral Drive, police were called to Lowes to investigate a theft. A loss prevention employee said a suspect stole blinds from the sales floor twice and then returned those items for a store merchandise card.

10:32 a.m. – 4500 block of Montrose Ave., a man reported that someone stole a small tree from his yard as well as a smoker. He believed at least two people were involved because the smoker weighs about 150 pounds.

10:37 a.m. – 100 block of Forest Park Dr., a woman reported that someone took $40 from her unlocked vehicle. She believed the same person tried to break into her home because a window screen was damaged.

11:31 a.m. – 4200 block of Chester Dr., a man told police that someone broke into his apartment while he and his wife were asleep. He said the kitchen window was open and keys and a cell phone were missing from his wife’s purse.

11:38 a.m. – 8100 block of Market st., Breiash Floyd, 20, arrested on a warrant for theft.

10:40 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Lee Johnson, III, 22, of Campbell, arrested on a warrant and charged with domestic violence. Police were called to Walmart for a reported fight between a man and a woman. The woman told police that she and Johnson got into an argument over relationship problems and Johnson then grabbed her around the neck in the apparel department. An employee said she didn’t see the fight but heard the argument.

4:16 p.m. – 100 block of Lemans Dr., police were called to an attempted burglary that occurred the previous night. The homeowner said two men tried getting into the house but were scared off by the dog.

6:32 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Micheal L. Neuman arrested and charged with theft. An employee at Walmart said Neuman didn’t pay for grocery items at the self-check-out register.

8:47 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Mary A. Chalfant arrested and charged with theft. An employee at Walmart said Chalfant didn’t scan several clothing items at the self-check-out register.

Tuesday, May 2

1:21 a.m. – 100 block of Shadyside Dr., police were called for a fight between a man and woman. Police said they had been at Lst Call bar in Youngstown and were intoxicated. No one was charged because a primary aggressor wasn’t determined.

4:24 a.m. – 500 block of Pierce Dr., Oksana Wajda, 27, arrested two failure to appear warrants for soliciting and theft charges. Wajda was arrested after police were called to a home for a man who was having hallucinations, believing someone was in his residence. Wadja was found in a bathroom.

7:50 p.m. – Market Street and Wilda Avenue, Donyelle Green, 38, of Youngstown, charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police stopped a vehicle and reported smelling marijuana. A search of the car found a digital scale, plastic bag containing 15.2 grams of marijuana and another bag containing 14 grams of marijuana, according to a police report. Green told the officer, “I just got off work and was going to smoke a little,” according to the report.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Boardman Police Department.

