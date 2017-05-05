Canfield bus driver accused of stealing gas from district’s pump

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas can get expensive, but one woman is in trouble after what police said was a scheme to save money.

Launa Lynn, a bus driver for the Canfield School District, is facing theft charges after police said she was caught stealing gas from the district’s tanks.

Police said school officials contacted them earlier this week after they discovered more gas than usual was being pumped. Police then conducted their own surveillance and said they caught Lynn in the act Tuesday night.

Lynn appeared in a Canfield court Friday, where she entered a plea of not guilty. She’ll be back in court later this week.

Lynn is currently on leave from the school district.