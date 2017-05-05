Canfield bus driver accused of stealing gas from district’s pump

Launa Lynn is charged with theft

By Published: Updated:
Launa Lynn, bus driver charged with theft in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas can get expensive, but one woman is in trouble after what police said was a scheme to save money.

Launa Lynn, a bus driver for the Canfield School District, is facing theft charges after police said she was caught stealing gas from the district’s tanks.

Police said school officials contacted them earlier this week after they discovered more gas than usual was being pumped. Police then conducted their own surveillance and said they caught Lynn in the act Tuesday night.

Lynn appeared in a Canfield court Friday, where she entered a plea of not guilty. She’ll be back in court later this week.

Lynn is currently on leave from the school district.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s