Donald G. Ramsey Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Donald G. Ramsey (G stood for great), a small business owner, inventor, multiple patent holder and life-long resident of Youngstown, Ohio, died unexpectedly on May 5, 2017 at the age of 68 in his home.

Donald is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Ramsey (née Skook); his daughters, Jennifer Ramsey and her fiancé, Spencer Sibley and Kimberley Ramsey as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Ramsey; his mother, Susan Davis; his stepfather, Dave Davis and his brothers, Paul and LeRoy Ramsey.

Donald was born in Youngstown on January 16, 1949.

He began working at U.S. Steel after high school in the late 1960’s and continued working until it closed its door. He was the last one to shut the lights off in the chemical lab and drilled and tested the very last heat. Recently, he donated this important piece of Youngstown history to the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor. Through his strong work ethic, intelligence and ingenuity, he then started his own successful business, DR Manufacturing on May 18, 1979 and continued the work he loved until his death.

Donald possessed an amazing creativity and aptitude for design, engineering and manufacturing. A talented inventor, he held multiple patents for his innovative designs, which are still being utilized by various companies today.

On December 28, 1983, he married his longtime girlfriend, Rosalyn. They recently celebrated their 33rd anniversary this past December. On August 8, 1985 and December 23, 1987 he and Rosalyn welcomed their two beloved daughters, who were the most important part of his life.

Donald was a loving and devoted father and husband. He loved spending time with his family and taught both of his daughters to fish as soon as they could hold a fishing pole. He also delighted in taking them for rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and mechanic. He enjoyed all things Harley Davidson and was always willing to lend his expertise to friends whose bikes needed work or repairs.

Always the problem-solver, he designed and manufactured the DR Cam cover. This hybrid cover for Panhead and Knucklehead engines is still benefiting other riders today. He was naturally generous and giving. He especially enjoyed helping his nephews, Thomas Skook, Jr. and Zachary Skook with various projects and improvements at their granite shop. He exuded kindness and made fast friends with everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 8 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Lake Park Cemetery.

