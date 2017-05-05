FBI looking for woman who was drug trafficking in Mahoning Co.

Shalinda Blackmon is being sought by the FBI for an arrest warrant issued in Mahoning County for drug trafficking

Shalinda Blackmon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force is looking for a woman wanted for drug trafficking.

Blackmon, 28 years old, is 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Blackmon, contact your local police department or the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 330‐758‐3150 or 330‐333‐1TIP (1847).

A reward is available.

