Gander Mountain to sell off assets, Niles store still not on ‘closing’ list

The filing allows for a "going out of business sale" and provides guidelines for transfer or property and assets

By Published:
gander mountain logo
Courtesy: WCMH

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A bankruptcy court has given the Gander Mountain Company the green light to sell off its assets to Camping World Holdings after filing for bankruptcy in March.

Papers filed Thursday in a bankruptcy court in Minnesota allows for a “going out of business sale” and provides guidelines for transfer of property and assets.

SALE ORDER FROM BANKRUPTCY COURT

Both Camping World and Gander Mounter will continue as brands, with Gander Mountain taking a diminished role.

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy in March with assets and liabilities each listed as worth up to $1 billion.

In a conference call to discuss earnings, Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis highlighted what he called a barrage of management mistakes from Gander Mountain that he referred to as “stupid.”

Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and said that it intended to sell the company. At that time, the company announced it will close 32 underperforming stores. None of the affected stores are located in Ohio.

  • Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa
  • Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville
  • Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield
  • Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield
  • Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury
  • New York (1) – New Hartford
  • North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte
  • Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga
  • Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston
  • West Virginia (1) – Charleston
  • Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown

.

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s