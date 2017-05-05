Gander Mountain to sell off assets, Niles store still not on ‘closing’ list

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A bankruptcy court has given the Gander Mountain Company the green light to sell off its assets to Camping World Holdings after filing for bankruptcy in March.

Papers filed Thursday in a bankruptcy court in Minnesota allows for a “going out of business sale” and provides guidelines for transfer of property and assets.

SALE ORDER FROM BANKRUPTCY COURT

Both Camping World and Gander Mounter will continue as brands, with Gander Mountain taking a diminished role.

Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy in March with assets and liabilities each listed as worth up to $1 billion.

In a conference call to discuss earnings, Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis highlighted what he called a barrage of management mistakes from Gander Mountain that he referred to as “stupid.”

Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and said that it intended to sell the company. At that time, the company announced it will close 32 underperforming stores. None of the affected stores are located in Ohio.

Alabama (4) – Gadsden, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa

Georgia (3) – Augusta, McDonough, Snellville

Illinois (3) – Champaign, Algonquin, Springfield

Indiana (2) – Merrillville, Greenfield

Minnesota (3) – Rogers, Mankato, Woodbury

New York (1) – New Hartford

North Carolina (2) – Raleigh, South Charlotte

Tennessee (1) – Chattanooga

Texas (10) – Houston, Killeen, Laredo, Lubbock, Round Rock, San Antonio, Sugar Land, Texarkana, Waco, West Houston

West Virginia (1) – Charleston

Wisconsin (2) – Eau Claire, Germantown