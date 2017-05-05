Genevieve J. Bayus Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Genevieve J. Bayus age 91, who passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.

Genevieve was born April 19, 1926 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Konstanty and Wladyslawa Maciorowska Kulnis.

She was a 1944 graduate of Farrell High School.

Genevieve was a bookkeeper for Bolotin Furniture in Sharon, Pennsylvania and later was the owner/operator of the Hubbard Dairy Queen.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed vegetable gardening, cooking, baking, polka dancing, traveling, watching sports on TV and attending high school sports events. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, going to church and was always very thoughtful and generous with her children.

Her husband, William L. Bayus, whom she married October 30, 1948, passed away October 30, 1966.

Genevieve will be sadly missed by her family; her sons, William L. (Kay L.) Bayus of Hubbard; Philip D. (Karen J.) Bayus of Troy, Michigan; her daughter, Joanne L. (James) Wylie of Hubbard and her grandchildren, Brian Bayus, Brent Bayus, Karen Bayus, Brad Gateley, Jenna Wylie and Justine Wylie.

She also leaves her sister, Frances Wojnarski of Mishawaka, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, Joseph Kulnis and Edward Kulnis.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and prayers on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Genevieve will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

