Green Township warehouse back in business after fire last year

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Green Township business’s warehouse that was destroyed by a fire last year is again in operation.

Saddle Creek Farms Animal Bedding announced Friday that it is fully open for business. The business produces bagged and bulk shaving for animal bedding.

In November, a fire ripped through the company’s Western Reserve Road facility.

“We are now fully capable of providing all bulk shavings and bagged shavings orders in the quantities and quality our customers need”, said President Walter Fuchs.

Fuchs said the bulk of the fire damage was to equipment used for packaging. Saddle Creek is using alternative packaging equipment while it is being replaced.

In November, Fuchs estimated that the cost of damages were $800,000 to $1 million.

About one-third of the facility was damaged by the fire, while the remainder of the plant wasn’t directly affected. The company’s headquarters offices, also located at the facility, were not damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to a news release from the company.

Fuchs thanked the fire departments that were on the scene, as well as the company’s customers and community for the support.

“While a fire like this is a major disruption for a business, it is also an opportunity to show customers what we are made of as a company,” said Fuchs. “I could not be prouder of the dedication displayed by our employees during this crisis, and the way everyone is performing under pressure. We are able to fill all customers’ orders right now and I have no doubt that our team will successfully complete the full rebuilding process very quickly.”