Half-million dollar project will rid Mahoning Co. morgue’s smells

The Mahoning County Commissioners approved a half-million dollar project Friday to upgrade air systems in the morgue

By Published:
The Mahoning County Commissioners approved a half-million dollar project Friday to upgrade air systems in the Mahoning County morgue.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners approved a half-million dollar project Friday to upgrade air systems in the Mahoning County morgue.

Unsavory smells have sometimes been coming from the morgue. And because the morgue shares an air system with other offices in Oakhill Renaissance Place, the unappealing odors tend to travel.

Under the new project, the morgue air will be separated from the Job and Family services system.

But one commissioner said he wishes the money could have gone toward a different project.

“I don’t believe the morgue belongs in an office building,” Commissioner David Ditzler said. “But, the ventilation system will enable those two entities to coexist.”

In the end, all three commissioners voted for the project.

Ditzler said he wants to push forward on plans to create a regional morgue for Trumbull, Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s