Half-million dollar project will rid Mahoning Co. morgue’s smells

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners approved a half-million dollar project Friday to upgrade air systems in the Mahoning County morgue.

Unsavory smells have sometimes been coming from the morgue. And because the morgue shares an air system with other offices in Oakhill Renaissance Place, the unappealing odors tend to travel.

Under the new project, the morgue air will be separated from the Job and Family services system.

But one commissioner said he wishes the money could have gone toward a different project.

“I don’t believe the morgue belongs in an office building,” Commissioner David Ditzler said. “But, the ventilation system will enable those two entities to coexist.”

In the end, all three commissioners voted for the project.

Ditzler said he wants to push forward on plans to create a regional morgue for Trumbull, Columbiana and Mahoning counties.