Irene I. Sykola Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Irene I. Sykola, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 5, 2017 in St. John the XXIII Home in Hermitage, after an extended illness. She was 79.

Irene was born in Windber, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1938, the daughter of the late Albert Callahan Sr. and Gertrude (Ohara) Callahan.

She was a member of 1st Methodist Church of Sharpsville, where she had served as communion steward.

She owned the former at Sykola’s Upholstery for many years. She also had been an insurance agent for American General in years past.

Irene was a member of the Sharpsville American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to dance and was also member of the Continental Tamboritzan’s Auxiliary.

She enjoyed riding dirt bikes with her husband, gardening, especially growing flowers, taking care of her animals and entertaining her family at home.

She was the widow of Samuel Sykola, Jr., whom she married on April 8, 1967. He died February 5, 2017.

Irene is survived by a son, Raymond Sykola and his wife, Maryanne, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; her daughters, Kimberly Abbott and her husband, William of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Karen Williams and her husband, John, of Virginia and Deborah Bucciarelli and her husband, Daniel of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a sons, Duane Watt and his wife, Marsha of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Robert Watt and his wife, Lisa, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Samuel Sykola III and his wife, Pamela, of Naples, Florida along with 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Rosemarie Eyler of Florida, Betty McConnell of Cressan, Pennsylvania, Kay Payne of Johnston, Pennsylvania and Freida Zonts of Michigan and her brothers, Albert Callahan, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, of Michigan and Darrell Callahan and his wife, Ann Marie of New York.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Callahan.

Friends are invited to call Monday, May 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

A funeral service will be held at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, Sharon, Pennsylvania at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8 with Rev. Joseph Yurko of the 1st United Methodist Church of Sharpsville, officiating.

Interment will be held at America’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.net to send online condolences to Irene’s family.



