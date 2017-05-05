Jeremiah C. “Miah” Dye Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jeremiah C. “Miah” Dye, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, May 5, 2017. He was 37.

Miah was born June 2, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Terry L. and Marita A. Estock Dye.

He was a lifelong area resident and 1999 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Miah was employed by D’Onofrio’s Food Center, Hermitage, for many years.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed playing poker with friends. Miah was very technologically inclined and spent much of his time working with and repairing computers. He loved to spend the summer months fishing and canoeing with his family at their camp on French Creek.

Surviving include his parents, Terry and Marita Dye, of Hermitage; two sisters, Leeann Dye and Collette Dye, both of Sharon and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday, May 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 8 in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will be held at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to Jeremiah’s family.



