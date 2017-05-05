Joe Paterno’s son elected to Penn State’s board of trustees

Penn State Football

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – A son of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno has been elected to the university’s board of trustees.

Jay Paterno received the most votes in the alumni elections for trustee. There are 38 trustees and alumni vote for nine seats; three are on the ballot each year.

Paterno is a former quarterbacks coach at the school. He’ll start his new role in July.

He says in a statement Friday that he sees the post as a “call to service.”

Joe Paterno was one of the winningest coaches in college football history. He was fired in 2011, just months after the arrest of Jerry Sandusky. Paterno died of lung cancer the next year.

Sandusky is the imprisoned ex-assistant football coach convicted of abusing 10 boys. He maintains his innocence.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

