Los Gallos in Boardman celebrating Cinco De Mayo all weekend

The Mexican restaurant is hosting a three-day celebration involving music, drinks and food

By Published: Updated:
Friday marked Cinco De Mayo -- and Los Gallos in Boardman is going all out this weekend.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday marked Cinco De Mayo — and Los Gallos in Boardman is going all out this weekend.

The Mexican restaurant in Boardman is hosting a three-day celebration involving music, drinks and food. They say they’re happy to take any opportunity to showcase Mexican heritage and culture.

“Because most Americans honestly don’t know the history and they believe it is something to do with Independence Day,” said Maryann Gross of Los Gallos.

“It’s the day that Mexican forces defeated French forces in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico,” said Joshua Leal of Los Gallos.

Mexican Independence Day is actually September 16th.

Ironically enough, Cinco de Mayo isn’t really celebrated in Mexico — it’s become more of an American holiday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s