Man says he’s ‘Jesus,’ breaks into Ohio couple’s home

WAYNE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man who claimed he was Jesus broke into an Ohio couple’s home and sprayed their fire extinguisher.

According to WJW, the man entered the Wayne County couple’s home in the middle of the night and announced he was Jesus.

Next the man grabbed a fire extinguisher and began spraying it around the house.

After talking to the man, the couple realized he had issues so they asked him to pray with them.

When they did, the man lay down at the foot of their bed, and told them he was doing grass.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man attempting to flee the scene in a golf cart. When they took him into custody, he continued to claim he was Jesus. The man would later be taken to a hospital for observation.

The couple tells WJW they aren’t going to press charges because of their religious beliefs.