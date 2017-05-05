Man says he’s ‘Jesus,’ breaks into Ohio couple’s home

After talking to the man, the couple realized he had issues so they asked him to pray with them

WCMH staff Published: Updated:

WAYNE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man who claimed he was Jesus broke into an Ohio couple’s home and sprayed their fire extinguisher.

According to WJW, the man entered the Wayne County couple’s home in the middle of the night and announced he was Jesus.

Next the man grabbed a fire extinguisher and began spraying it around the house.

After talking to the man, the couple realized he had issues so they asked him to pray with them.

When they did, the man lay down at the foot of their bed, and told them he was doing grass.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man attempting to flee the scene in a golf cart. When they took him into custody, he continued to claim he was Jesus. The man would later be taken to a hospital for observation.

The couple tells WJW they aren’t going to press charges because of their religious beliefs.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s