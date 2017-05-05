Mesopotamia shooting victim about suspect: ‘He did not break me’

Tiffany Lambert, now released from the hospital, said she plans to attend every one of Douglas Day's court hearings

Mesopotamia shooting victim Tiffany Lambert

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of shooting his girlfriend and killing her mother in Mesopotamia last week was back in a Trumbull County courtroom on Friday.

Attorney’s representing Douglas Day entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Jude Peter Kontos continued his $1 million bond and set a trial date for July 24, with a pretrial scheduled for June 5.

Investigators with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said Day got into an argument with his girlfriend, Tiffany Lambert, at the apartment they shared. Her mother, Cathryn, was there to pick her up.

An affidavit filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court details the encounter, saying as Tiffany Lambert was leaving, Day followed her outside and used two handguns to shoot them.

Tiffany Lambert is now out of the hospital and showed up at the court.

“I came here because I want Douglas to know that I, he did not break me and he still is not breaking me, and I’m gonna fight until the end of this to make sure that he gets prosecuted to the fullest extent,” she said.

Lambert said she’ll be back for every court hearing.

