Michael J. Bednar Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Michael J. Bednar, age 60, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Michael was born April 17, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John M. and Catherine R. Bartos Bednar.

He was a 1975 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He worked at Michigan Hanger for 23 years and later for Commercial Metal Forming.

Michael will be sadly missed by his family, his former wife for many years, Patricia Bednar, of Hubbard; his stepchildren, Jaclyn Hromyak of Niles, John (Anna) Hromyak and Rebecca Hromyak, both of Greenville, North Carolina, Adam Hromyak of Hubbard and Aaron Hromyak of Greenville, North Carolina as well as six grandsons.

He also leaves his siblings, Kenneth (Vicki) Bednar, Marita Miklos and John Bednar, all of Hubbard and Jacquelyn (Greg) Zembrodt of Covington, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

His parents preceded him in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of The Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514-5190 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 3704 Memphis, Tennessee 38173-0704.

Per Michael’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Date Here at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.