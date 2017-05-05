Penguins star Crosby returns to practice after concussion

Crosby was a full participant in team drills and cleared for contact.

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby, center, skates during NHL practice, Friday, May 5, 2017, at the team's practice facility in Cranberry, Pa. It was Crosby's first time back on the ice since he suffered a concussion in Game 3 of Pittsburgh's playoff series against Washington. It's still uncertain whether he will be available for Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is back at practice, four days after sustaining a concussion.

The two-time NHL MVP skated alongside his teammates on Friday morning. He suffered the concussion in Game 3 of Pittsburgh’s playoff series against Washington.

Crosby was a full participant in team drills and cleared for contact. It’s still uncertain whether he will be available for Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Pittsburgh forward Conor Sheary, who suffered a concussion in Game 3, also returned to practice. Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury before Game 1 of Pittsburgh’s first-round series against Columbus, worked out on his own before the team’s formal practice began.

