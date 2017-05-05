Prisoner at Trumbull County Jail dies after being found unresponsive

A cause of death hasn't been determined yet

By Published:
Trumbull County Jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A prisoner at the Trumbull County Jail has died, according to Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Monroe said correction officers called for medical assistance, and the man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m.

The Trumbull County Coroner is investigating to determine the cause of death.

The prisoner’s name wasn’t released.

WKBN is working to get more details. This story will be updated as we learn more. 

