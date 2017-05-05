Sandra Irene Weierman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sandra Irene Weierman, 69, of Warren, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2017 at White Oak Manor Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born November 15, 1947 in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of Clyde E. and Mildred B. (Golden) Wright.

Sandra worked at various jobs but she spent the majority of her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Perle E. “Hap” Weierman on June 5, 1982. They shared 21 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing December 6, 2003.

Sandra was a member of the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church in Champion.

She enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles, coloring and listening to Elvis Presley songs. One of her favorite activities was attending car shows with her 1996 Ford Mustang.

She is survived by two children, David Wright, of Boise, Idaho and Sandra Holliday of Warren. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Shelly Banks, Kyle Miller and Michael Miller and her beloved nephews, Raymond Wright, Sr. and Raymond Wright, Jr., Chris Wright, Sr. and Chris Wright, Jr. and Michael Wright.

Besides her husband, Sandra was preceded in death by two sons, Craig Holliday and Robert John Holliday and a brother, Raymond Wright.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the funeral home.

Sandra will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

