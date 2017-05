HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Hubbard Township.

The fire was reported at 1938 Stateline Road.

The call initially came in as a garage fire. Early reports indicate there is an apartment adjacent to the garage and that someone could be inside.

We have a crew on the scene. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates.