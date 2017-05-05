Simon “Sonny” Huckabone Obituary

HUNTSBURG, Ohio – Simon Huckabone, 90, of Huntsburg, Geauga County, formerly of Warren, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in Blossom Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

He was born on March 16, 1927 in Highland, Elk County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Simon and Margaret (Thorton) Huckabone.

Sonny is survived by his beloved daughter, Misty (Shaun Bice) Jurkiewicz of Ashtabula, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.



