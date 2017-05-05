Storm Team 27: Cloudy, scattered showers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
A large storm system will keep rain in the forecast through the start of the weekend.  Rain may be heavy at times Friday.  Total rainfall by Saturday will range from 0.75″ to close to 2.00″ in spots.  Higher totals if caught under stronger thunderstorms.  The risk for a stronger storm will be possible Friday afternoon through early Friday night.

Colder air moves in Saturday with scattered rain showers.  It will be cool enough Saturday night that some snow may mix in through early Sunday morning.

The showers will move out by Sunday afternoon with colder air into Sunday night.  Frost will be possible Monday and Tuesday mornings as lows dip into the low 30’s.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorms. Some could be strong this afternoon. (70%)
High: 66

Friday night: Rain likely. Chance for thunderstorms early. Small chance for a strong storm early. (70%)
Low: 43

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 47

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Some snow possible early. (60%)
High: 46 Low: 37

Monday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 50 Low: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 59 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late day. (20%)
High: 61 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 42

Friday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 47

