Storm Team 27: More rain overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for rain showers to stick around overnight with lows falling onto the low 40’s. Pockets of drizzle or fog will be possible.
A cool weekend setting up with highs Saturday in the low 40’s. The risk for showers will stay in the forecast. Colder Saturday night with a chance for showers. A few snowflakes possible toward Sunday morning. Lows in the upper 30’s. A small risk for a rain or snow shower Sunday morning, then better weather with some sun into the afternoon.
Watching for the the risk of Frost Monday and Tuesday morning.
THE FORECAST
Friday night: Rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms early. Drizzle or fog possible. (100%)
Low: 42
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (80%)
High: 47
Saturday night: Chance for showers. Chance for snowflakes late. (40%)
Low: 37
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for rain/snow showers early. (30%)
High: 50
Monday: Partly or mostly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 52 Low: 31
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 57 Low: 32
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 38
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:59 Low: 40
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 42
Saturday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 47
