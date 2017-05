LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Crews were called to a trailer fire inside the Vintage Village Park in Liberty Friday evening.

The park is on Belmont Avenue, north of Tibbetts Wick Road.

Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were shooting out of the windows and roof.

No one was home at the time the fire started.

