WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is back in the Trumbull County Jail after being treated for a possible drug overdose.

Timothy Kirkland was in jail last month waiting to be sentenced on two burglary charges when deputies found him unconscious in his cell.

He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital after being given several doses of the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

The jail has not confirmed what drug Kirkland took.

The incident is under investigation.