Warren mom indicated on charges that she overdosed her child on insulin

Deva Young is being held on $50,000 bond.

By Published: Updated:
Deva Young, of Warren, charged with child endangering

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Warren was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on charges that she overdosed her child on insulin medication.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Deva Young intentionally caused an insulin overdose for her 6-year-old daughter.  Investigators say she brought the child to a Cleveland hospital for low blood sugar (hypoglycemia).

Investigators say she brought the child to a Cleveland hospital for low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Hospital staff was able to bring the girl’s sugar blood levels to normal but then she immediately dropped back into a hypoglycemic state. Hospital staff believes Young was responsible.

Investigators say the child was treated at Akron Children’s Hospital earlier in March with the same symptoms.

Young remains free on a $50,000 bond.

.

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s