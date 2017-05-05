Warren mom indicated on charges that she overdosed her child on insulin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Warren was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on charges that she overdosed her child on insulin medication.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Deva Young intentionally caused an insulin overdose for her 6-year-old daughter. Investigators say she brought the child to a Cleveland hospital for low blood sugar (hypoglycemia).

Hospital staff was able to bring the girl's sugar blood levels to normal but then she immediately dropped back into a hypoglycemic state. Hospital staff believes Young was responsible.

Investigators say the child was treated at Akron Children’s Hospital earlier in March with the same symptoms.

Young remains free on a $50,000 bond.