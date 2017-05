YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer made it onto the Price Is Right on Friday morning.

Rick Spotleson represented the area in a red and white shirt with 330 on the back and several Youngstown and police-related hashtags on the front.

Spotleson made it to the wheel, but that’s where his competition ended. He didn’t score high enough to make it to the showcase showdown.