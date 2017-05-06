Canton woman arrested after multiple threats made on Facebook

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an Ohio woman was arrested after multiple rants were made on Facebook threatening to kill people.

Police in Minerva in northeastern Ohio say they received more than 100 phone calls and three dozen complaints from people in three different counties following the threats made beginning on Tuesday.

Minerva Police Chief Chris Miller told the Repository that worried parents pulled their children out of elementary school after the woman threatened to kill the students.

Alliance Municipal Court records say 23-year-old Holly Orwig pleaded not guilty to charges of inducing panic and aggravated menacing following her arrest Wednesday.

A message was left Saturday with the Stark County Public Defender’s Office seeking comment on the charges.

