Daniel M. Lawrence Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Daniel M. Lawrence, 60, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, May 6, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 16, 1956 in Youngstown, the son of Warren and Geraldine (Stewart) Lawrence.

Dan was a 1974 graduate of Champion High School. He then went on to achieve a Bachelor of Political Science degree from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

He was employed as an East Coast Regional Training Manager for the Hardees Restaurant franchise before illness forced him to retire.

He was a member of the Champion Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending time at the Warren Public Library where many knew him. He was also an avid bird watcher and a die hard Ohio State fan.

Dan is survived by his sister, Debora (Michael) Tomko, of Warren; two nieces, Tara (Zachary) Martin and Alana (Michael) Baisley, both of Columbia, South Carolina and his longtime friend and companion, Elaine Wood of Niles.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made in Dan’s memory to Good Works, Inc., 7857 Luhrig Rd., Athens, Ohio, 45701.

Arrangements for Mr. Lawrence are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Please visit www.carlwhall.com to send online condolences to Daniel’s family.



