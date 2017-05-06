Democrats see a winning issue in opposing GOP health bill

Democrats are positioning health care as the issue that will help them regain control of the House

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ATLANTA (AP) – Democrats aren’t happy about the House Republican health care bill, but they are upbeat about the prospect of the measure serving as a millstone around GOP necks.

The House bill has Americans in an uproar over its negative aspects, such as older people facing higher costs and 14 million people losing their insurance in the first year. Democrats are positioning health care as the issue that will help them regain control of the House.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are assuring voters that they will take up the issue and write their own bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he isn’t setting a deadline for that effort but adds that he doesn’t expect any help from Democrats.

Democratic fundraising has surged to challenge vulnerable Republicans who backed the plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s